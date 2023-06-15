Some Philippine firms projects funded by overseas loans may lead to losses that weaken the conglomerates and affect their banking business, according to Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Felipe Medalla. Photo: AFP
Philippine central bank to push firms to reveal foreign debt amid concerns over rising global interest rates
- The monetary authority aims to send out requests in the next few months as it seeks to head off any potential risk to the Southeast Asian nation’s economy
- Philippine companies have increased reliance on cheap borrowed capital, and pressure will mount to service or refinance due to rising global interest rates
