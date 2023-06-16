A Malaysian lawmaker was criticised for seeking revisions to the dress code for nurses. Photo: AP
Malaysian lawmaker slammed for saying nurse uniforms too tight, reveal body shapes
- Wan Razali Wan Nor from the Islamist PAS party urged the government to change the attire as it was too tight and not sharia-compliant
- The Malaysian Medical Association said ‘it is a shame, when everyone is concerned about the future of healthcare’, the lawmaker was concerned about nurses’ dress code
A Malaysian lawmaker was criticised for seeking revisions to the dress code for nurses. Photo: AP