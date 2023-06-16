A Malaysian lawmaker was criticised for seeking revisions to the dress code for nurses. Photo: AP
A Malaysian lawmaker was criticised for seeking revisions to the dress code for nurses. Photo: AP
Malaysia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Malaysian lawmaker slammed for saying nurse uniforms too tight, reveal body shapes

  • Wan Razali Wan Nor from the Islamist PAS party urged the government to change the attire as it was too tight and not sharia-compliant
  • The Malaysian Medical Association said ‘it is a shame, when everyone is concerned about the future of healthcare’, the lawmaker was concerned about nurses’ dress code

The Star
The Star

Updated: 12:20pm, 16 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A Malaysian lawmaker was criticised for seeking revisions to the dress code for nurses. Photo: AP
A Malaysian lawmaker was criticised for seeking revisions to the dress code for nurses. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE