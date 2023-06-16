A domestic helper was sentenced to two months’ jail for stealing multiple items from her employer’s home in Singapore. Photo: Shutterstock
Runaway helper jailed for climbing back into Singapore employer’s house through toilet window to steal valuables
- Myanmar national Mu Bel was sentenced to two months’ jail after she pleaded guilty to two counts of theft
- The overworked helper stole multiple items, including coins and a watch, from the family
A domestic helper was sentenced to two months’ jail for stealing multiple items from her employer’s home in Singapore. Photo: Shutterstock