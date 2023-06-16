A domestic helper was sentenced to two months’ jail for stealing multiple items from her employer’s home in Singapore. Photo: Shutterstock
A domestic helper was sentenced to two months’ jail for stealing multiple items from her employer’s home in Singapore. Photo: Shutterstock
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Runaway helper jailed for climbing back into Singapore employer’s house through toilet window to steal valuables

  • Myanmar national Mu Bel was sentenced to two months’ jail after she pleaded guilty to two counts of theft
  • The overworked helper stole multiple items, including coins and a watch, from the family

CNA
CNA

Updated: 4:14pm, 16 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A domestic helper was sentenced to two months’ jail for stealing multiple items from her employer’s home in Singapore. Photo: Shutterstock
A domestic helper was sentenced to two months’ jail for stealing multiple items from her employer’s home in Singapore. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE