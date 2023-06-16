Ministers from Asean are developing an AI guide for the region of 668 million people. Photo: Reuters
Ministers from Asean are developing an AI guide for the region of 668 million people. Photo: Reuters
Asean
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Southeast Asia to set ‘guardrails’ on AI with new governance code

  • Regulators across the world are rushing to draft regulations to govern the use of generative AI, which is engendering excitement as well as fear
  • Senior officials said an Asean Guide on AI Governance and Ethics would try to balance the economic benefits of the technology with its many risks

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 5:24pm, 16 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Ministers from Asean are developing an AI guide for the region of 668 million people. Photo: Reuters
Ministers from Asean are developing an AI guide for the region of 668 million people. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE