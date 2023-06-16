Ministers from Asean are developing an AI guide for the region of 668 million people. Photo: Reuters
Southeast Asia to set ‘guardrails’ on AI with new governance code
- Regulators across the world are rushing to draft regulations to govern the use of generative AI, which is engendering excitement as well as fear
- Senior officials said an Asean Guide on AI Governance and Ethics would try to balance the economic benefits of the technology with its many risks
Ministers from Asean are developing an AI guide for the region of 668 million people. Photo: Reuters