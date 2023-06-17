Heather Mack (centre) is surrounded by reporters as she arrives in the courtroom in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia in April 2015. Photo: AP
Heather Mack, convicted in Bali of killing mum and stuffing body in suitcase, pleads guilty in US
- The US woman was convicted in Indonesia in 2015 of helping her boyfriend murder Sheila von Wiese-Mack in a bid to gain access to a US$1.5 million trust fund
- After Tommy Schaefer bludgeoned the victim to death with a fruit bowl, the couple stuffed the body into a suitcase
