Smoke rises from a fire on board a ferry in Bohol, Philippines. Photo: Handout
The Philippines
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Massive fire on Philippine ferry at sea, all 120 people aboard rescued

  • Flames and black smoke billowed from 2 decks of the M/V Esperanza Star that caught fire at dawn while travelling from Siquijor to Bohol province
  • The coastguard rescued the 65 passengers and 55 crew members on board and helped put out the flames, which raged for five hours

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:43pm, 18 Jun, 2023

