Changi Prison. Investigations also revealed that Jee Chai Chai had sat by a bus stop outside the prison’s visitor centre in the hopes of meeting the victim after she finished work. Photo: Google
Singapore ex-convict admits stalking prison officer he met in jail, pleasuring himself in public
- Jee Chai Chai took a romantic and sexual interest in a 28-year-old senior correctional officer while serving a sentence at Changi Prison
- He continued stalking her after his release, messaging her on Facebook, asking others for her number and even sending a postcard to the prison
