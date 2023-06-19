The 27-year-old Indonesia tourist was sentenced to four months’ jail on Monday after pleading guilty to a single charge of dishonestly misappropriating money. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore sentences Indonesian tourist to 4 months’ jail for encashing tickets he found on casino floor
- While trying to clear immigrations to board a flight back to Indonesia, he was flagged and identified to be on a stop-list for taking the slot machine tickets
- He picked up the tickets, after a casino worker accidentally dropped them, encashed them for S$24,000 and remitted S$17,000
