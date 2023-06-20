A Singapore Airlines plane takes off from Changi Airport. Singapore’s flag carrier just ended a 12-day run of gains, the longest streak since 2008, and it’s up about 40 per cent this year. Cathay has fallen 9.3 per cent. Photo: Reuters
Singapore Airlines’ fortunes are soaring. And Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific?

  • Singapore’s flag carrier has hit a market value of US$17 billion – almost 3 times that of Cathay’s. The difference was some US$2 billion, 4 years ago
  • While both airlines have been on a hiring spree, Cathay needs to climb out of a deeper trench, and will be playing catch-up for some time yet

Bloomberg
Updated: 10:03am, 20 Jun, 2023

