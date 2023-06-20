A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying Indonesia’s Satria-1 satellite blasts off from Cape Canaveral in Florida in this screengrab from a video shared on social media by Indonesian President Joko Widodo. Photo: Instagram/@jokowi
Indonesia launches ‘most powerful’ satellite with SpaceX to boost high-speed internet coverage
- The US$540 million satellite, which was launched from Florida in the US, aims to offer Indonesia connection speeds of 150 gigabytes per second
- Jakarta hopes it will help connect 90,000 schools, and 40,000 hospitals and government buildings, to the internet when it comes online next year
