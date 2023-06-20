Grab’s last job cuts were in 2020, when 360 people were laid off in response to the impact of the pandemic. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s Grab slashes 1,000 jobs to rein in costs
- The lay-offs impact 11 per cent of the ride-hailing and food delivery app’s workforce
- Grab CEO Anthony Tan said the decision was not ‘a short cut to profitability’ but a strategic reorganisation to adapt to the business environment
