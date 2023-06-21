In 2021, Teo Jun How joined a WhatsApp group called “cancelschool” created by a student from an all-girls school, the court heard. He then pretended to be a 15-year-old boy called “Jia Le”. Photo: Reuters
Singapore jails man for sending teen girls pictures of his genitals, grooming victims via social media
- Teo Jun How befriended girls as young as 11 through social media, sending them unsolicited pictures and offering to pay US$112 for nude video calls
- He was found to have more than 354 images of child abuse in his possession when arrested, the court heard. He received less than 2 years’ jail time
