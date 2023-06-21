Anglers fish amid thick haze at a coastal area in Jakarta in 2020. Photo: AFP
Anglers fish amid thick haze at a coastal area in Jakarta in 2020. Photo: AFP
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

El Nino raising risk of Southeast Asia haze crisis, worst for 5 years

  • The Singapore Institute of International Affairs assigned a rating of ‘red’ in its Haze Outlook 2023 released on Wednesday – that’s the highest
  • El Ninos usually result in less rainfall in Southeast Asia, and can exacerbate the spread of natural or man-made blazes used to clear land for growing

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 8:31pm, 21 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Anglers fish amid thick haze at a coastal area in Jakarta in 2020. Photo: AFP
Anglers fish amid thick haze at a coastal area in Jakarta in 2020. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE