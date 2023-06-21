Anglers fish amid thick haze at a coastal area in Jakarta in 2020. Photo: AFP
El Nino raising risk of Southeast Asia haze crisis, worst for 5 years
- The Singapore Institute of International Affairs assigned a rating of ‘red’ in its Haze Outlook 2023 released on Wednesday – that’s the highest
- El Ninos usually result in less rainfall in Southeast Asia, and can exacerbate the spread of natural or man-made blazes used to clear land for growing
