A tenant in Singapore was jailed for violently confronting his landlord about the Wi-fi speed. File photo: Pan Image
Singapore tenant jailed for trying to strangle landlord over slow Wi-fi
- Li Xin was sentenced to five months’ jail for pulling a knife on Lin Suhua, threatening to kill her family and then attempting to strangle her
- He had about six cans of beer before getting into a heated argument with her over the slow internet connection
