A tenant in Singapore was jailed for violently confronting his landlord about the Wi-fi speed. File photo: Pan Image
A tenant in Singapore was jailed for violently confronting his landlord about the Wi-fi speed. File photo: Pan Image
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore tenant jailed for trying to strangle landlord over slow Wi-fi

  • Li Xin was sentenced to five months’ jail for pulling a knife on Lin Suhua, threatening to kill her family and then attempting to strangle her
  • He had about six cans of beer before getting into a heated argument with her over the slow internet connection

TODAY
TODAY

Updated: 10:56am, 22 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A tenant in Singapore was jailed for violently confronting his landlord about the Wi-fi speed. File photo: Pan Image
A tenant in Singapore was jailed for violently confronting his landlord about the Wi-fi speed. File photo: Pan Image
READ FULL ARTICLE