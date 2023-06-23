Packs of Pokemon trading cards. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore jails woman for swindling Pokemon card buyers out of US$162,000 from Carousell
- Koh Jia Wen, 26, admitted to cheating Carousell buyers who wanted to pre-order Pokemon cards from her
- She also plotted to get new iPhone sets from telecoms firm Singtel by getting someone to sign subscription contracts, and did not pay the bills
Packs of Pokemon trading cards. Photo: Bloomberg
After being told by a woman in Singapore that he would receive a discount on each case of Pokemon cards from his bulk purchase on Carousell, one buyer paid her close to S$80,000 (US$60,000) in deposits.
Another buyer consolidated orders from members of the Pokemon TCG Facebook group and paid a deposit sum of S$20,840 (US$15,550).
Both buyers did not get any cards in the end.
The woman, Koh Jia Wen, 26, was sentenced to 31 months’ jail after pleading guilty on Thursday to four counts of cheating.
She also plotted to get new iPhone sets from Singtel by getting someone to sign subscription contracts and did not pay the bills.
Thirteen other similar charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.
Sometime between 2021 and 2022, Koh used her account for e-marketplace Carousell to promote the sale of Pokemon cards, which were typically sold in cases, where each case would hold six boxes that contained 36 packs of cards each.