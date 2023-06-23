Durian is rapidly becoming the most popular imported fruit in China. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Durian is rapidly becoming the most popular imported fruit in China. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singaporeans gobble up dirt cheap Malaysian durians as prices crash amid plentiful harvest

  • A surplus in major producer Malaysia has pushed prices in the city state down to levels never seen before
  • ‘We are really happy that durians are more affordable now and will certainly be eating more in the coming weeks,’ a durian fan says

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 9:31am, 23 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Durian is rapidly becoming the most popular imported fruit in China. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Durian is rapidly becoming the most popular imported fruit in China. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE