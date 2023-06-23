Durian is rapidly becoming the most popular imported fruit in China. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Singaporeans gobble up dirt cheap Malaysian durians as prices crash amid plentiful harvest
- A surplus in major producer Malaysia has pushed prices in the city state down to levels never seen before
- ‘We are really happy that durians are more affordable now and will certainly be eating more in the coming weeks,’ a durian fan says
