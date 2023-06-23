Malaysia said Meta had failed to take sufficient action despite its repeated requests. Photo: SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
Facebook parent Meta faces Malaysia legal action for not removing harmful content
- The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission said the company failed to remove content related to race, royalty and religion despite repeated requests
- Big social media firms such as Meta and YouTube are often under regulatory scrutiny over posts shared on their platforms
