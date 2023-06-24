Students attend morning prayers at their school in Ban Khun Samut Chin, Thailand. Photo: AFP
Students flee coastal Thai school as climate change, rising sea slowly swallow village

  • Only four pupils left at the school in Ban Khun Samut Chin where the severe erosion has also been exacerbated by poor management of the local environment
  • A resident said appeals to the government for help have led nowhere, adding ‘we have to save ourselves’

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:43am, 24 Jun, 2023

