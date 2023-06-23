Bamboo covers the many graves found in Thailand’s southern Songkhla province bordering Malaysia. Photo: AFP
Malaysia charges 4 Thais over mass graves and human trafficking camps that shocked the nation in 2015
- The graves, believed to be of Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshis, caused nationwide shock when they were discovered at Wang Kelian on the border
- Police found hidden networks of jungle camps run by human smugglers, who for years held people captive while extorting ransoms from their families
