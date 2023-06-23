Christine Febriyanti, centre, owner of a TikTok sales channel called Monomolly, and her employees offering merchandise through a TikTok livestream at a room in Jakarta. Photo: AFP
Indonesia entrepreneurs cash in on TikTok live selling spree
- Region is a bright spot for the Chinese-owned firm after months of intense scrutiny by other nations over users’ data security and alleged ties to Beijing
- CEO Shou Zi Chew announced plans to invest billions of dollars in Southeast Asia, where it counts 325 million users, of whom 125 million are in Indonesia
