Good Cat by Ora, an EV brand from China’s Great Wall Motors, is displayed at last year’s Bangkok International Motor Show in Thailand. Photo: Reuters
Chinese EV makers pour money into Thailand to secure foothold in its ‘trailblazing’ car-manufacturing industry
- China’s Great Wall Motor and BYD Co. already have factories in the Southeast Asian nation, where costs pressures are expected to spur wage increases
- Still, Chongqing Changan Automobile, GAC Aion and Hozon New Energy Automobile now also plan to open plants in the region’s top car-manufacturing hub
