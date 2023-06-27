The man, now 25, was sentenced to 15-and-a-half years’ jail and 12 strokes of the cane by Singapore’s High Court on Monday, after he pleaded guilty to one count each of sexual penetration of a minor under 16, and aggravated statutory rape. Photo: AP
Singapore jails, canes man who raped and sexually assaulted his two younger sisters when he was a boy
- Most of the offences occurred between 2010 and 2014, when the three siblings lived with their divorced mother
- Then aged 12-16, the boy would often target his sisters when they slept on mattresses in the living room and when his mother was asleep
