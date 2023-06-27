Pita Limjaroenrat, the front runner to become Thailand’s next prime minister says he has garnered enough support to earn the top job. Photo: Reuters
Pita Limjaroenrat, the front runner to become Thailand’s next prime minister says he has garnered enough support to earn the top job. Photo: Reuters
Thailand election 2023
Thailand’s Pita claims he has ‘enough support’ from Senate to become PM

  • To become PM, Pita Limjaroenrat has to muster a majority across both houses, including the Senate, whose 250 members were hand-picked by the last junta
  • His eight-party coalition has 312 seats in the lower house, but needs another 64 – from either house – for a majority

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 8:30pm, 27 Jun, 2023

