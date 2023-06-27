Malaysia’s central bank will intervene in the foreign exchange market to stabilise the ringgit currency. Photo: AP
Malaysia’s central bank to intervene to stabilise ringgit over ‘excessive’ recent losses
- The ringgit is trading near a seven-month low and has lost close to 6 per cent of its value against the US dollar this year, declining more than its peers in Southeast Asia
- Earlier this month, Malaysia’s finance ministry said it would implement policies aimed at boosting fund inflows and foreign investment that can support the ringgit
