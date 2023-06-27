Sunset at a beach in Sabah. A Dutch court ruled dismissed a bid by eight descendants of a former sultan to enforce a US$15 billion arbitration award they had won against the government of Malaysia. Photo: Shutterstock
Dutch court rules sultan’s heirs cannot seize Malaysian assets
- Last year, the Filipino heirs to the last sultan of the Philippine region of Sulu were awarded US$14.9 billion by a Paris arbitration court in a long-running dispute
- Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim welcomed the ruling saying the decision blocked any attempts by claimants to enforce ‘illegitimate claims’
