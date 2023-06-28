Apo Whang-Od is 106 and the oldest tribal tattooist in the Philippines. She was recently on the cover of Vogue. Photo: Vogue Facebook
Philippine tribal tattooist, 106, keeps ancient practice alive: ‘she’s the face of this tradition’
- Maria Oggay, also known as Apo Whang-Od, has made the remote mountain village of Buscalan a tourist magnet, famous at home and abroad
- The oldest traditional tattooist in the Philippines, she practices the ancient art of batok, tattooing through hand-tapping using a lemon tree thorn and charcoal soot
