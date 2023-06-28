A policeman stands guard inside a compound in Las Pinas city, Metro Manila following Tuesday’s massive nighttime raid. Photo: AFP
Chinese, Indonesians, Malaysians among 2,700 victims rescued in Philippines cyber scam raid

  • The massive nighttime raid on a compound in Las Pinas city, Metro Manila, hints at how the Philippines has become a key base for cybercrime syndicates
  • Those rescued from the compound included 604 Chinese, 183 Vietnamese, 137 Indonesians, 134 Malaysians, 81 Thais – and 1,534 Filipinos

Associated Press
Updated: 11:01am, 28 Jun, 2023

