Tourette’s syndrome is a neurological disorder that causes individuals to make involuntary sounds and movements, often referred to as tics. Capaldi revealed last September that he had been diagnosed with the condition.

Capaldi, 26, was due to perform in Zurich, Switzerland on Wednesday. His current tour, which would have included venues in Singapore, the Philippines, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, among others, was due to climax in the United Arab Emirates on October 7.

In his statement, Capaldi said he was “still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come”.

Advertisement

In an interview in April following the release of a Netflix documentary about the Grammy-nominated star, Capaldi said he was happy to have had his symptoms diagnosed.

At the time, he said he was trying “not to learn too much” about Tourette’s because it would often make his condition feel even worse.