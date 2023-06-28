Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi performs at Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England, on Saturday. He said in a statement afterwards that he will be “taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future”. Photo: AP
Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi performs at Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England, on Saturday. He said in a statement afterwards that he will be “taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future”. Photo: AP
Music
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Lewis Capaldi cancels Singapore, Philippines, South Korea tour dates amid struggles with Tourette’s syndrome

  • The Scottish singer-songwriter was also set to play sold-out shows in Australia and New Zealand this year, but now says he’s taking a break
  • It follows his Saturday performance at the UK’s Glastonbury Festival, where he appeared to lose his voice and the crowd carried him through his songs

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:38pm, 28 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi performs at Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England, on Saturday. He said in a statement afterwards that he will be “taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future”. Photo: AP
Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi performs at Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England, on Saturday. He said in a statement afterwards that he will be “taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future”. Photo: AP

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi says he’s taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future as he seeks to adjust to the impact of Tourette’s syndrome.

His announcement follows his Saturday performance at Glastonbury Festival in Britain where he appeared to lose his voice and the crowd carried him through his songs.

“First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Capaldi (centre) performs on the Pyramid Stage, the main stage at Glastonbury Festival, on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Capaldi (centre) performs on the Pyramid Stage, the main stage at Glastonbury Festival, on Saturday. Photo: EPA-EFE

“The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.”

READ FULL ARTICLE

Tourette’s syndrome is a neurological disorder that causes individuals to make involuntary sounds and movements, often referred to as tics. Capaldi revealed last September that he had been diagnosed with the condition.

Capaldi, 26, was due to perform in Zurich, Switzerland on Wednesday. His current tour, which would have included venues in Singapore, the Philippines, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, among others, was due to climax in the United Arab Emirates on October 7.

In his statement, Capaldi said he was “still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come”.

In an interview in April following the release of a Netflix documentary about the Grammy-nominated star, Capaldi said he was happy to have had his symptoms diagnosed.

At the time, he said he was trying “not to learn too much” about Tourette’s because it would often make his condition feel even worse.

The documentary, entitled How I’m Feeling Now, shows the fear and anxiety that plagued Capaldi as he returned home to Scotland and tried to write new songs during the pandemic.

Read more

Taylor Swift’s Singapore shows leave Malaysian, Thai, Philippine fans dismayed: ‘how could you forget about us?’

Taylor Swift’s Singapore shows leave Malaysian, Thai, Filipino fans dismayed

Read more

As Singapore gears up for 6 Coldplay shows, Malaysians lament hardline opposition to UK band

As Coldplay sells out 6 shows in Singapore, Malaysians lament hardline opposition

Read more

Indonesia’s conservative wrath, scams take centre stage ahead of Coldplay gig

Indonesia’s conservative wrath, scams take centre stage ahead of Coldplay gig

Read more

Putri Ariani’s viral America’s Got Talent audition gives hope to disabled Indonesian musicians: ‘totally inspiring’

Blind singer who wowed Simon Cowell gives hope to Indonesians with music dreams

Read more

Indian millennials use music to save traditional languages, one note at a time

Indian bands pitch in to save traditional languages, one song at a time

Read more
Taylor Swift’s Singapore shows leave Malaysian, Thai, Philippine fans dismayed: ‘how could you forget about us?’
Taylor Swift’s Singapore shows leave Malaysian, Thai, Filipino fans dismayed
Read more
As Singapore gears up for 6 Coldplay shows, Malaysians lament hardline opposition to UK band
As Coldplay sells out 6 shows in Singapore, Malaysians lament hardline opposition
Read more
Indonesia’s conservative wrath, scams take centre stage ahead of Coldplay gig
Indonesia’s conservative wrath, scams take centre stage ahead of Coldplay gig
Read more
Putri Ariani’s viral America’s Got Talent audition gives hope to disabled Indonesian musicians: ‘totally inspiring’
Blind singer who wowed Simon Cowell gives hope to Indonesians with music dreams
Read more
Indian millennials use music to save traditional languages, one note at a time
Indian bands pitch in to save traditional languages, one song at a time