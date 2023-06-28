Chinese tourists visit the Temple of the Emerald Buddha at the Grand Palace complex in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: EPA-EFE
Fewer Chinese visitors expected to upset Thailand’s tourism recovery goal, economist predicts
- Arrivals from China to Thailand could drop below 5 million, far below the 7 million expected by the government, RHB Bank’s Senior Economist Barnabas Gan warns
- He cites the possibility of China’s economy slowing, competition from neighbouring countries and politics as factors affecting Thailand’s tourism recovery
Chinese tourists visit the Temple of the Emerald Buddha at the Grand Palace complex in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: EPA-EFE