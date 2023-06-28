Chinese tourists visit the Temple of the Emerald Buddha at the Grand Palace complex in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese tourists visit the Temple of the Emerald Buddha at the Grand Palace complex in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thailand
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Fewer Chinese visitors expected to upset Thailand’s tourism recovery goal, economist predicts

  • Arrivals from China to Thailand could drop below 5 million, far below the 7 million expected by the government, RHB Bank’s Senior Economist Barnabas Gan warns
  • He cites the possibility of China’s economy slowing, competition from neighbouring countries and politics as factors affecting Thailand’s tourism recovery

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 6:23pm, 28 Jun, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Chinese tourists visit the Temple of the Emerald Buddha at the Grand Palace complex in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese tourists visit the Temple of the Emerald Buddha at the Grand Palace complex in Bangkok, Thailand. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE