Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Sen takes a selfie with a supporter in Phnom Penh on June 19. Photo: AFP
Cambodian PM Hun Sen switches social media loyalty from Facebook to Telegram in face of potential ban
- The long-serving prime minister said he will no longer upload to Facebook where he has 14 million followers
- Hun Sen could be temporarily banned from the platform over controversial remarks he posted earlier this year on it
