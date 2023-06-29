A 57-year-old Thai woman was due to depart from Bangkok’s Don Mueang Airport when she got caught up, eventually having her leg removed at the scene. Photo: Facebook @ Don Mueang International Airport-DMK
Thailand
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thai passenger has leg amputated at Bangkok airport after getting trapped by moving walkway

  • The 57-year-old was due to take a domestic flight from the capital’s Don Mueang Airport when she was caught by a walkway in Terminal 2
  • The airport’s boss said two suitcase wheels were found underneath the belt, which was installed in 1996, but it was unclear how that might relate to the accident

Associated Press
Updated: 9:42pm, 29 Jun, 2023

