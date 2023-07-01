A Singaporean NGO said the suicide rates among young people aged 10-29 were particularly concerning. File photo: Shutterstock
A Singaporean NGO said the suicide rates among young people aged 10-29 were particularly concerning. File photo: Shutterstock
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Suicides in Singapore surge to more than 2-decade high amid ‘unseen mental distress’

  • Local NGO Samaritans of Singapore said 476 individuals killed themselves in 2022, ‘the highest recorded suicide deaths since 2000’
  • A veteran psychiatrist said the increase ‘paints a picture of the unseen mental distress permeating our society’

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 11:03am, 1 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A Singaporean NGO said the suicide rates among young people aged 10-29 were particularly concerning. File photo: Shutterstock
A Singaporean NGO said the suicide rates among young people aged 10-29 were particularly concerning. File photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE