A Singaporean NGO said the suicide rates among young people aged 10-29 were particularly concerning. File photo: Shutterstock
Suicides in Singapore surge to more than 2-decade high amid ‘unseen mental distress’
- Local NGO Samaritans of Singapore said 476 individuals killed themselves in 2022, ‘the highest recorded suicide deaths since 2000’
- A veteran psychiatrist said the increase ‘paints a picture of the unseen mental distress permeating our society’
