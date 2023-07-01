Malaysia’s Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Tiong King Sing. Photo: Facebook/tiong.kingsing
Malaysian minister breaks silence after being accused of barging into airport to ‘free’ Chinese woman

  • Tourism Minister Tiong King Sing said he went to Kuala Lumpur airport to help the visitor after she was denied entry by officers despite having proper documents
  • The woman alleged that she was asked to pay several thousand ringgit to clear the immigration process

The Star
Updated: 2:57pm, 1 Jul, 2023

