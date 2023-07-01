Asian elephant Sak Surin, gifted by the Thai Royal family and named Muthu Raja or pearly king in Sri Lanka, stands by a water pond at the national zoological garden in Colombo. Photo: AP
Gifted temple elephant airlifted back to Thailand after allegations of abuse, neglect in Sri Lanka
- Thai royal family gave the elephant to Sri Lanka’s government in 2001, but it has been mistreated and has a long-neglected injury, activist group says
- A visiting Thai veterinarian, said the treatment when the animal returns to Thailand could include hydrotherapy, a laser procedure and acupuncture
