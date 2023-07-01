New East Timorese Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao making his inauguration speech in Dili, the country’s capital. Photo: AP
East Timor’s independence hero Gusmao returns to power as prime minister
- Former guerrilla leader Xanana Gusmao was sworn into office by President Jose Ramos-Horta, his fellow independence fighter during Indonesia’s occupation
- Indonesia’s Minister of Maritime and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, and Singapore’s Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan attended the inauguration
