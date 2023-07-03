The Philippines’ new tourism campaign slogan. Tourism officials say they are investigating allegations that a video associated with the campaign included “non-original shots”. Photo: Facebook / Department of Tourism
Isn’t that Brazil? Philippines pulls tourism advert for using stock footage of other countries
- Stock shots of Brazilian sand dunes, Indonesian rice terraces and locations in the UAE and Switzerland appeared in the ‘Love the Philippines’ advert
- The video, part of a US$880,000 new tourism campaign, has now been taken down. The agency that created it apologised for the ‘unfortunate oversight’
