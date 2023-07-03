The Philippines’ new tourism campaign slogan. Tourism officials say they are investigating allegations that a video associated with the campaign included “non-original shots”. Photo: Facebook / Department of Tourism
The Philippines’ new tourism campaign slogan. Tourism officials say they are investigating allegations that a video associated with the campaign included “non-original shots”. Photo: Facebook / Department of Tourism
The Philippines
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Isn’t that Brazil? Philippines pulls tourism advert for using stock footage of other countries

  • Stock shots of Brazilian sand dunes, Indonesian rice terraces and locations in the UAE and Switzerland appeared in the ‘Love the Philippines’ advert
  • The video, part of a US$880,000 new tourism campaign, has now been taken down. The agency that created it apologised for the ‘unfortunate oversight’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 10:35am, 3 Jul, 2023

