Singapore’s Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. His appointment at the central bank will be from July 8 to May 31, 2026 and his GIC role is effective on July 7. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore’s Lawrence Wong succeeds Tharman at MAS central bank, GIC sovereign wealth fund
- The city state’s deputy PM will become chairman of the central bank, as well as sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte’s investment strategies committee
- Wong – widely seen as Singapore’s next prime minister-in-waiting – has been deputy chairman of the Monetary Authority of Singapore since June 2021
