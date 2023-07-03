Customers have their lunch at a hawker centre in Singapore’s Chinatown earlier this year. Some locals believe that the surge in popularity has affected the overall eating experience at Michelin-recognised hawkers. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore gripes as hawker stall Michelin nods bring long waits, quality drops: ‘I just never wanted to go back again’

  • While Michelin ratings can benefit hawker businesses, many regulars are feeling the negative effects, including longer queues and falling standards
  • Locals report no longer eating at places that made the list, which some say can mislead foreign diners who may not be familiar with Singaporean fare

Updated: 2:32pm, 3 Jul, 2023

