Piyush Gupta has been the head of DBS for 13 years, but many observers are wondering who will replace the 63-year-old once he decides to step down. Photo: Reuters
Singapore’s DBS faces succession dilemma: who can replace ‘all-star’ banker Piyush Gupta?
- In his time as CEO, the 63-year-old has built DBS into Singapore’s largest listed company, and delivered equity returns that outstrip global peers
- DBS says Gupta isn’t going anywhere, but Southeast Asia’s largest bank by assets has been making moves seen as precursors to eventually passing the baton
Piyush Gupta has been the head of DBS for 13 years, but many observers are wondering who will replace the 63-year-old once he decides to step down. Photo: Reuters