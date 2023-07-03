Margot Robbie in Barbie. The film was originally slated to open in Vietnam on July 21. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures/TNS
Vietnam bans Barbie movie for showing Beijing’s South China Sea claims

  • Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, is the latest film to be banned in Vietnam for depicting China’s controversial nine-dash line
  • In 2019 the government pulled DreamWorks’ animated film Abominable and last year it banned Sony’s action movie Unchartered for the same reason

Reuters

Updated: 6:00pm, 3 Jul, 2023

