An entrance to Orchard Towers in Singapore. The building is now being transformed into another neighbourhood shopping centre. Photo: Google
As Singapore’s Orchard Towers closes its nightclub doors, sex workers worry for their futures

  • In its heyday, Orchard Towers – known locally as ‘4 Floors of Whores’ – was full of go-go bars, strip clubs and discos that drew in hordes of crowds
  • Now, those nightclubs that remain have until the end of the month to move out, leaving exotic dancers, live bands and sex workers in the lurch

Business Insider Singapore/Malaysia
Updated: 11:04am, 4 Jul, 2023

