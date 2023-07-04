It is unconstitutional to promote a multiracial Malaysia , according to the country’s two-time former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad . That’s because Malaysia being a multiracial country is never mentioned in the federal constitution, he said. “I’m just raising the provisions of the constitution. Is it against the law to defend the constitution? Instead, what is against the constitution is promoting a multiracial country,” Mahathir said in a statement on Monday. “Is the government going against the rule of law – including the constitution – which did not mention that Malaysia is a multiracial country? Instead, the constitution stresses a Malay-Malaysia.” Mahathir was responding to a call by Huzaidi Husin, the information chief of Umno’s Bukit Gelugor branch, for the elder statesman to stop fanning racial sentiments. In his response, Mahathir also took a swipe at the current cabinet line-up . “Yes, DAP [the Democratic Action Party] only has four ministers. But within the government, there are 40 DAP MPs. If DAP retracted its support … Anwar Ibrahim ’s government would collapse,” he said. “That is why Anwar has to follow DAP’s manifesto, specifically making a multiracial Tanah Melayu [Malay land] and replacing the official religion of Islam with a secular country and a country without an official religion.” Huzaidi said on June 16 that it was pointless for Mahathir to stoke racial sentiments because most Malays are more eager to see the country’s economic recovery. Malaysian PM Anwar faces first ‘worrisome’ test as state elections loom Huzaidi also denied that DAP had a big influence within the government, as the party only has four ministers. “Enough with manipulating Malays by playing up racial issues for power and positions,” Huzaidi was quoted as saying. This article was first published by Star Online