A woman looks at Hun Sen’s Facebook account, which has since been deactivated, on her smart phone in Phnom Penh. Cambodia’s foreign ministry has accused Facebook parent Meta’s oversight board of interfering in the country’s internal affairs. Photo: EPA-EFE
Cambodia’s anti-Facebook vendetta hits new highs with ban, blacklisting of oversight board members
- The blacklisting is the latest twist in a row that has seen Cambodia’s long-time PM Hun Sen, once a prolific Facebook user, switch to rival Telegram
- It comes after Meta’s Oversight Board called for Hun Sen’s Facebook and Instagram accounts to be suspended over a video threatening his opponents
A woman looks at Hun Sen’s Facebook account, which has since been deactivated, on her smart phone in Phnom Penh. Cambodia’s foreign ministry has accused Facebook parent Meta’s oversight board of interfering in the country’s internal affairs. Photo: EPA-EFE