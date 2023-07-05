A Chinese coastguard ship is seen sailing in front of the Philippine patrol ship Malabrigo as it escorts a Philippine Navy re-supply mission near Second Thomas Shoal in the disputed South China Sea late last month. Photo: Philippine Coast Guard Handout / AFP
South China Sea: Philippines coastguard accuses Chinese ship of cutting off patrol boat in ‘very dangerous’ manoeuvre
- The latest near miss in the disputed waterway happened on June 30 during a resupply mission to Second Thomas Shoal, the Philippines’ coastguard said
- It follows a similar tense face-off in April when a Chinese ship was witnessed blocking a Philippine vessel near the same Manila-claimed atoll
A Chinese coastguard ship is seen sailing in front of the Philippine patrol ship Malabrigo as it escorts a Philippine Navy re-supply mission near Second Thomas Shoal in the disputed South China Sea late last month. Photo: Philippine Coast Guard Handout / AFP