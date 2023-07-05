Less than a year after taking office, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim faces a critical first test in state elections next month that pits his government against a powerful Islamic opposition. Photo: Pool via Reuters
Malaysia to hold state polls in August in crucial test for PM Anwar
- The regional polls will not directly impact Anwar’s majority in parliament, but any significant losses for his coalition could lead to questions about his leadership
- The elections will pit Anwar’s progressive, multi-ethnic coalition against a mostly conservative ethnic-Malay, Muslim alliance led by former premier Muhyiddin Yassin
