Some people in Asia are going to great lengths to see Taylor Swift. Photo: AP
Singapore singles desperate to see Taylor Swift are offering themselves as dates to UOB cardholders
- A Singaporean bank’s cardholders have exclusive access to presales for tickets, which prompted some bachelors to jokingly search for dates who happen to be cardholders
- More than 300,000 fans are expected to attend Taylor Swift’s concerts in Singapore in March 2024
Some people in Asia are going to great lengths to see Taylor Swift. Photo: AP