Some people in Asia are going to great lengths to see Taylor Swift. Photo: AP
Some people in Asia are going to great lengths to see Taylor Swift. Photo: AP
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore singles desperate to see Taylor Swift are offering themselves as dates to UOB cardholders

  • A Singaporean bank’s cardholders have exclusive access to presales for tickets, which prompted some bachelors to jokingly search for dates who happen to be cardholders
  • More than 300,000 fans are expected to attend Taylor Swift’s concerts in Singapore in March 2024

Business Insider
Business Insider

Updated: 7:00am, 6 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Some people in Asia are going to great lengths to see Taylor Swift. Photo: AP
Some people in Asia are going to great lengths to see Taylor Swift. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE