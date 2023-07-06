Blackpink is due to perform in Vietnam for the first time ever on July 29-30. File photo: Getty Images
K-pop band Blackpink’s Vietnam concert in hot water over South China Sea map
- Chinese organiser iME Entertainment’s website is under scrutiny over criticism from fans that it shows a map of the waterway with disputed boundaries
- The girl group is due to perform in Hanoi for the first time ever on July 29-30
Blackpink is due to perform in Vietnam for the first time ever on July 29-30. File photo: Getty Images