Blackpink is due to perform in Vietnam for the first time ever on July 29-30. File photo: Getty Images
Blackpink is due to perform in Vietnam for the first time ever on July 29-30. File photo: Getty Images
Vietnam
Asia /  Southeast Asia

K-pop band Blackpink’s Vietnam concert in hot water over South China Sea map

  • Chinese organiser iME Entertainment’s website is under scrutiny over criticism from fans that it shows a map of the waterway with disputed boundaries
  • The girl group is due to perform in Hanoi for the first time ever on July 29-30

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:43pm, 6 Jul, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Blackpink is due to perform in Vietnam for the first time ever on July 29-30. File photo: Getty Images
Blackpink is due to perform in Vietnam for the first time ever on July 29-30. File photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE