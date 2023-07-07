A Chinese coastguard ship (right) allegedly obstructs Philippine coastguard vessel Malabrigo as it provided support during a resupply mission near Second Thomas Shoal in the disputed South China Sea. Photo: Philippine coastguard via AP
South China Sea: US says Beijing’s moves ‘risky’ as Chinese ships ‘swarm’ Philippine reef
- US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin called China’s behaviour towards Philippine boats in the disputed waterway ‘coercive and risky’
- Manila also spotted 48 Chinese fishing vessels ‘swarming’ a reef south of the energy-rich Recto Bank in contested waters
