Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat meets his supporters in Bangkok on July 4. Photo: Reuters
Thailand
PM hopeful Pita Limjaroenrat, a Swiftie, welcomes Taylor Swift to Thailand to make up for 2014 cancellation

  • The Move Forward Party leader said the kingdom is ‘back on track to be fully democratic and we all look forward to welcoming you to this beautiful nation of ours’
  • Swift scrapped her 2014 Bangkok Red Tour show in the wake of a military coup

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:02am, 8 Jul, 2023

