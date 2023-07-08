Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat meets his supporters in Bangkok on July 4. Photo: Reuters
PM hopeful Pita Limjaroenrat, a Swiftie, welcomes Taylor Swift to Thailand to make up for 2014 cancellation
- The Move Forward Party leader said the kingdom is ‘back on track to be fully democratic and we all look forward to welcoming you to this beautiful nation of ours’
- Swift scrapped her 2014 Bangkok Red Tour show in the wake of a military coup
