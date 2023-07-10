Ukrainian deminers view a controlled explosion during a visit to a mine field in Cambodia’s Battambang province in January. Around 20,000 Cambodians have been killed over the last four decades after stepping on landmines or unexploded ordnance. Photo AP
Ukraine should shun US cluster bombs, learn from Cambodia’s ‘painful experience’: PM Hun Sen
- Cluster munitions pose ‘the greatest danger’ to civilians for ‘up to a hundred years’ if used, the long-time Cambodian leader wrote on social media
- He cited his country’s experience of US cluster bombs dropped on it more than half a century ago, which have left tens of thousands maimed or killed
Ukrainian deminers view a controlled explosion during a visit to a mine field in Cambodia’s Battambang province in January. Around 20,000 Cambodians have been killed over the last four decades after stepping on landmines or unexploded ordnance. Photo AP